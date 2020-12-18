No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, December 18, 2020

Part of San Antonio’s Market Square will temporarily close in 2021, and it’s not COVID-related

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / MARKETSQUARESA
  • Instagram / marketsquaresa
The Farmers Market Plaza Building, a top draw at downtown’s Market Square, will temporarily close its doors January 2, MySA reports.

The building — which houses 50 shops, largely operated by mom-and-pop retailers — will close for roughly three months to undergo improvements and mold abatement. The rest of Market Square will remain open, the city's development and operations department told the news site.



The city said owners of the shops inside the building will be provided with vending opportunities during a "Pop Up Mercado." They'll also receive rent breaks for the months of closure.

The improvements have been a long time coming. The mold issue was discovered during a standard environmental protocol check in 2017, and initial remediation was completed last year. Even so, the next phase of work comes after vendors have already endured a summer shutdown due to the pandemic.

The closure of the iconic turquoise building is expected to run through spring, at which time the shops will reopen.

