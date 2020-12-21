No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 21, 2020

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B now accepting SNAP payments for curbside and delivery

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 3:11 PM

Nationally recognized grocery chain H-E-B now allows customers to use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to pay for curbside and home delivery orders.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant introduced SNAP online ordering through its website and app at select stores in Corpus Christi, Beeville and Kingsville in May. It's since extended the technology chain wide, including the 230 stores that offer curbside pickup.



“This has been one of the most important initiatives that our team has worked on, and we are excited to be able to offer this convenience and service to all of our customers,” H-E-B Vice President of Digital Commerce Esther Castelo said in a release.

To use the SNAP for curbside or delivery, shoppers must create an account on the My H-E-B app or the grocer’s website. They will be prompted to enter their SNAP electronic funds transfer information.

Shoppers will also be able to look up their SNAP card balance and use a filter function to see only SNAP-eligible items when shopping online. Once they're done selecting items, their cart will let them know which items are benefits-eligible and which aren't.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

