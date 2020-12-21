San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B now accepting SNAP payments for curbside and delivery
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 3:11 PM
Nationally recognized grocery chain H-E-B
now allows customers to use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to pay for curbside and home delivery orders.
The San Antonio-based grocery giant introduced SNAP online ordering
through its website and app at select stores in Corpus Christi, Beeville and Kingsville in May. It's since extended the technology chain wide, including the 230 stores that offer curbside pickup.
“This has been one of the most important initiatives that our team has worked on, and we are excited to be able to offer this convenience and service to all of our customers,” H-E-B Vice President of Digital Commerce Esther Castelo said in a release.
To use the SNAP for curbside or delivery, shoppers must create an account on the My H-E-B app or the grocer’s website. They will be prompted to enter their SNAP electronic funds transfer information.
Shoppers will also be able to look up their SNAP card balance and use a filter function to see only SNAP-eligible items when shopping online. Once they're done selecting items, their cart will let them know which items are benefits-eligible and which aren't.
