Philippine-based fast food chain Jollibee confirms opening date for first San Antonio store
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM
Ham- and hot dog-topped spaghetti lovers, rejoice!
After nearly two years of waiting with bated breath, fans of the popular Filipino eatery Jollibee will be pleased to learn the chain has finally confirmed an opening date for the first Alamo City store.
Sunday, December 27, the new 5033 NW Loop 410 location will throw open its doors to welcome lovers of Jollibee’s Western comfort food with Asian flavors.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dining room will remain closed until further notice, but the store will offer call-ahead pick-up, take-out and drive-thru services. Eventually, the store plans to introduce home delivery via Doordash.
