No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Vegan fried chicken food cart Project Pollo opens first San Antonio brick-and-mortar location

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PROJECT POLLO
  • Courtesy Project Pollo
Vegan food vendor Project Pollo opened a Stone Oak-area restaurant on Tuesday, its first San Antonio location in a planned a four-store brick-and-mortar expansion.

The business, which started as a food cart serving vegan fried "chick'n," opened an Austin location earlier this month and expects to open two more Alamo City spots in the spring, founder Lucas Bradbury told the Current.

"Opening three locations in 90 days hasn't been easy by any means," Bradbury said. "Fortunately, we have a solid team that truly believes in the mission and is there to support us every single day by dedicating themselves to what it is that we are doing."



The new SA store — located at 18730 Tuscany Stone, Suite 2103 — offers both dine-in and drive-thru service. Among its offerings are vegan versions of basic chicken dishes, including tenders, breaded sandwiches and buffalo-chicken mac and cheese.

The Austin location opened its doors December 2, and the other San Antonio locations will quickly follow suit. The planned local outlets, located at 303 San Pedro Ave. and 9519 San Pedro Ave., which will open the last week of January and mid-March, respectively.

The mobile kitchen — where it all started — will continue to operate at Roadmap Brewing Co., near downtown SA, until September of 2021.

Project Pollo's new Stone Oak shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto “Geremy” Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Unpacking 2020: The pandemic wasn’t the only major news story roiling San Antonio and Texas this year
Silver Linings: San Antonio’s arts community weighs in on the positive side effects of quarantine
San Antonio native Mike Jones co-scripted Pixar's new movie Soul
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. People waited in hours-long lines to try Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee's first San Antonio location Read More

  2. Military-themed breastaurant Bombshells will open 3 San Antonio locations Read More

  3. WTF food news: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie breakfast cereal is now a thing Read More

  4. Whisky lovers mourn loss of distiller Willie Pratt. Here's where you can drink to him in San Antonio. Read More

  5. Federal government releases first dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers under the age of 2 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation