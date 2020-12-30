Vegan fried chicken food cart Project Pollo opens first San Antonio brick-and-mortar location

click to enlarge Courtesy Project Pollo

Vegan food vendor Project Pollo opened a Stone Oak-area restaurant on Tuesday, its first San Antonio location in a planned a four-store brick-and-mortar expansion.The business, which started as a food cart serving vegan fried "chick'n," opened an Austin location earlier this month and expects to open two more Alamo City spots in the spring, founder Lucas Bradbury told the"Opening three locations in 90 days hasn't been easy by any means," Bradbury said. "Fortunately, we have a solid team that truly believes in the mission and is there to support us every single day by dedicating themselves to what it is that we are doing."The new SA store — located at 18730 Tuscany Stone, Suite 2103 — offers both dine-in and drive-thru service. Among its offerings are vegan versions of basic chicken dishes, including tenders, breaded sandwiches and buffalo-chicken mac and cheese.The Austin location opened its doors December 2, and the other San Antonio locations will quickly follow suit. The planned local outlets, located at 303 San Pedro Ave. and 9519 San Pedro Ave., which will open the last week of January and mid-March, respectively.The mobile kitchen — where it all started — will continue to operate at Roadmap Brewing Co., near downtown SA, until September of 2021.Project Pollo's new Stone Oak shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.