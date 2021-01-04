San Antonio venue Ivy Hall Events honored by wedding app The Knot for pandemic efforts

click image Insatgram / Ivy Hall Events

The Knot, a top wedding-planning brand and app, has bestowed Southtown venue Ivy Hall Events with one of its annual Best of Weddings awards.The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted or cancelled many 2020 weddings, so the Knot's awards this year honor vendors who went above and beyond to help couples navigate the health crisis. The awards incorporate reviews by real couples and their families.Ivy Hall adjusted schedules to accommodate postponed weddings and also helped couples host socially distanced ceremonies in accordance with state and local guidelines."We are so excited to win this year. Ivy Hall Events is such a special place, and we love seeing couples start their journey together here,” Tim McDiarmid — owner of Ivy Hall Events, The Good Kind Southtown and Tim the Girl Catering — said in a release.The Ivy Hall Events space surrounds The Good Kind Southtown, featuring greenery, a vine-covered converted warehouse with restrooms, a staging area, and amenities. Prior to the pandemic, Ivy Hall Events regularly hosted full scale weddings, retreats, corporate events, dinners, concerts and more.