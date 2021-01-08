Velvet Taco will open its two San Antonio locations soon, including one at former Taco Land site

click image
Velvet Taco, the Dallas-based chain poised to set up in shop in what little remains
of hallowed punk-rock haven Taco Land, has announced opening dates for its two San Antonio locations.
The restaurant where the legendary Grayson Street music venue once stood will begin serving March 22, according to mySA
, while a brand-new Rim location will be slinging tacos even sooner: late February.
“I’m a Dallas guy, but I’m a Texan, and I love San Antonio,” Velvet Taco CEO Clay Dover told the news site. “There’s great diversity and an up-and-coming food culture, and San Antonio is one of the most culturally rich cities I know of.”
The chain — which operates more than 20 locations across Texas and in Atlanta, Chicago and Charlotte — is known for globally inspired tacos with flavors such as spicy chicken tikka, Korean pork and crunchy falafel. Traditional options, as well as frozen margaritas, beer and wine, will also be on the menu.
The former Taco Land site, at 101 W. Grayson St., near the Pearl, will feature additional kitchen and dining spaces, including some of the building's original murals and trademark oak tree.
The other Velvet Taco will be located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 105 in the Rim.
Both locations will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
