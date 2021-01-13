San Antonio councilman pushes city to provide more aid to local bars and restaurants

click to enlarge
District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño is stumping for more targeted relief for local bars and restaurants, saying he's found the cash in the city budget to make it happen, the San Antonio Express-News reports
Treviño told the daily his proposal has the backing of four other council members but Mayor Ron Nirenberg refuses to schedule it for a hearing before the governance committee — a key step before it receives a full vote.
“All I can say is that it just seems to be waiting around,” Treviño told the Express-News
. “I don’t know what the reason is that it hasn’t come up.”
In a statement to the daily, Nirenberg said that the city has already been doing the work outlined in Treviño’s proposal since last spring.
However, Treviño isn’t convinced the grant program Nirenberg is referring to — nor the $4.5 million put toward helping the food and beverage industry in November and December — is enough.
Treviño added that city staff has helped him identify at least $750,000 to provide potential relief for bars and restaurants, according to the newspaper.
The District 1 councilman has frequently questioned the city’s pandemic-recovery approach, saying it’s too focused on long-term initiatives such as workforce development. He argues that residents need more immediate assistance, including small business grants and housing assistance.
“We’ve got to find a way to keep people afloat, to help them survive,” Treviño told the Express-News.
