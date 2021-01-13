No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

San Antonio councilman pushes city to provide more aid to local bars and restaurants

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge Roberto Treviño speaks during a pre-pandemic public appearance. - FACEBOOK / COUNCILMAN ROBERTO C. TREVIÑO
  • Facebook / Councilman Roberto C. Treviño
  • Roberto Treviño speaks during a pre-pandemic public appearance.
District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño is stumping for more targeted relief for local bars and restaurants, saying he's found the cash in the city budget to make it happen, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Treviño told the daily his proposal has the backing of four other council members but Mayor Ron Nirenberg refuses to schedule it for a hearing before the governance committee — a key step before it receives a full vote.



“All I can say is that it just seems to be waiting around,” Treviño told the Express-News. “I don’t know what the reason is that it hasn’t come up.”

In a statement to the daily, Nirenberg said that the city has already been doing the work outlined in Treviño’s proposal since last spring.

However, Treviño isn’t convinced the grant program Nirenberg is referring to — nor the $4.5 million put toward helping the food and beverage industry in November and December — is enough.

Treviño added that city staff has helped him identify at least $750,000 to provide potential relief for bars and restaurants, according to the newspaper.

The District 1 councilman has frequently questioned the city’s pandemic-recovery approach, saying it’s too focused on long-term initiatives such as workforce development. He argues that residents need more immediate assistance, including small business grants and housing assistance.

“We’ve got to find a way to keep people afloat, to help them survive,” Treviño told the Express-News.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. P. Terry's Burger Stand plans another San Antonio location near Medical Center Read More

  2. Soul food spot Mrs. Kitchen leaving San Antonio's East Side for bigger space in Windcrest Read More

  3. Hilariously named Masshole Food Truck serves up lobster rolls, burgers, bao buns in San Antonio Read More

  4. Attention San Antonio puppy parents: Ben & Jerry’s now offering Doggie Desserts for your fur baby Read More

  5. Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation