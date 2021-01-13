Texas lawmakers aim to make to-go sales of alcohol permanent during 87th Legislative Session

click to enlarge Instagram / calahanspizza

Calahan’s Pub is offering a variety of cocktails to-go.

Here's news you can raise a glass to.Texas State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, and State Sen. Kelly Hancock, D-Fort Worth, have introduced legislation to make to-go cocktails permanent in the state.In March of last year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a waiver that allowed restaurants to offer alcoholic beverages with food purchases. The waiver — which included beer, wine and mixed drinks — helped support bars and restaurants devastated by COVID-19 shutdowns.Geren and Senator Hancock introduced HB 1024, SB 298 on January 7. If signed into law, the legislation would make Abbott’s waiver permanent.Currently, more than 30 states allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Iowa and Ohio have both made the measure permanent, and others — including Arizona, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee and the District of Columbia — are considering doing the same.