No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Texas lawmakers aim to make to-go sales of alcohol permanent during 87th Legislative Session

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge Calahan’s Pub is offering a variety of cocktails to-go. - INSTAGRAM / CALAHANSPIZZA
  • Instagram / calahanspizza
  • Calahan’s Pub is offering a variety of cocktails to-go.
Here's news you can raise a glass to.

Texas State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, and State Sen. Kelly Hancock, D-Fort Worth, have introduced legislation to make to-go cocktails permanent in the state.



In March of last year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a waiver that allowed restaurants to offer alcoholic beverages with food purchases. The waiver — which included beer, wine and mixed drinks — helped support bars and restaurants devastated by COVID-19 shutdowns.

Geren and Senator Hancock introduced HB 1024, SB 298 on January 7. If signed into law, the legislation would make Abbott’s waiver permanent.

Currently, more than 30 states allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Iowa and Ohio have both made the measure permanent, and others — including Arizona, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee and the District of Columbia — are considering doing the same.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Familiar NBA faces make new Tony Parker documentary an engaging journey
San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. P. Terry's Burger Stand plans another San Antonio location near Medical Center Read More

  2. Soul food spot Mrs. Kitchen leaving San Antonio's East Side for bigger space in Windcrest Read More

  3. Hilariously named Masshole Food Truck serves up lobster rolls, burgers, bao buns in San Antonio Read More

  4. Attention San Antonio puppy parents: Ben & Jerry’s now offering Doggie Desserts for your fur baby Read More

  5. Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation