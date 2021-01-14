No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 14, 2021

New bar and restaurant boasting vintage arcade games to open on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM

click image FACEBOOK / KUNG FU SALOON SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Kung Fu Saloon San Antonio
Kung Fu Saloon, a Texas-based bar-restaurant-arcade chain, will open its first San Antonio location on the Northwest Side this summer.

Kung Fu has teased fans with “coming soon” posts on social media since last summer but recently shared a graphic that reads, “Get ready to party, San Antonio.”



According to the chain’s website, each Kung Fu Saloon location features a collection of vintage arcade games, skee ball, shuffleboard, foosball, ping pong, board games, karaoke rooms, a full bar and pub-style grub to fuel the fun.

A representative of the restaurant chain told the Current it's on track for a Summer 2021 grand opening, however it hasn't yet set a specific date.

The restaurant will be located at 5531 N. Loop 1604 West, next to Camp 1604 in the Rim Crossing Entertainment District.

