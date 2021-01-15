No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, January 15, 2021

New sweet shop Oh Yeah Cakes opens south of downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM

Here’s some sweet news to wrap up your week.

San Antonio native Lori Hernandez has been serving delicious cupcakes and custom cakes via her business Oh Yeah Cakes since 2012. Now, to take advantage of the walkability of the King William area, she's opened a new sweet factory in the thriving south-of-downtown neighborhood.



Just a few blocks from the ever-changing Hemisfair Plaza and Yanaguana Garden, Oh Yeah Cakes offers 15 cupcake flavors, all baked fresh daily, along with custom cakes. The baked goods are available via an in-person trip to the shop — including curbside service — or DoorDash delivery.

Oh Yeah's current flavors include Lemon Raspberry, Black Forest, Boston Cream Pie and more. We confess we're most curious about the monthly flavor: Banana Nutella. The treat boasts a banana-Nutella swirl cake with creamy Nutella filling, topped off with chocolate buttercream, a dried banana chip and a drizzle of even more Nutella.

The shop, located at 713 S St. Mary's St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

