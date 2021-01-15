San Antonio’s Biga on the Banks launches rotating menus as part of Traveling Tastebuds series

click to enlarge Courtesy Biga on the Banks

If COVID-19 put a crimp in your European travel plans, Biga on the Banks has got you covered.The San Antonio fine-dining staple has launched a special menu series dubbed Traveling Tastebuds, which features drinks, apps and desserts from all corners of the globe.The first Traveling Tastebuds menu of 2021 features flavors from Italy's revered culinary scene. Celebrating the tradition of Befana — which revolves around a legendary old woman who delivers gifts to children on Epiphany Eve — the offerings will include antipasto, pizzetta, tagliatelle pasta puttanesca and decadent honey struffoli.Classic cocktail lovers can also sample a bracingly bitter Negroni — an iconic combination of of gin, Campari and sweet vermouth — widely believed to have been born at Caffe Rivoire in the city of Florence.The special menus will change monthly, including a Chinese New Year-inspired menu for February.Traveling Tastebuds menu offerings are available via takeout, curbside and dine in, in addition to the eatery's regular dinner menu.