No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 15, 2021

San Antonio’s Biga on the Banks launches rotating menus as part of Traveling Tastebuds series

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY BIGA ON THE BANKS
  • Courtesy Biga on the Banks
If COVID-19 put a crimp in your European travel plans, Biga on the Banks has got you covered.

The San Antonio fine-dining staple has launched a special menu series dubbed Traveling Tastebuds, which features drinks, apps and desserts from all corners of the globe.



The first Traveling Tastebuds menu of 2021 features flavors from Italy's revered culinary scene. Celebrating the tradition of Befana — which revolves around a legendary old woman who delivers gifts to children on Epiphany Eve — the offerings will include antipasto, pizzetta, tagliatelle pasta puttanesca and decadent honey struffoli.

Classic cocktail lovers can also sample a bracingly bitter Negroni — an iconic combination of of gin, Campari and sweet vermouth — widely believed to have been born at Caffe Rivoire in the city of Florence.

The special menus will change monthly, including a Chinese New Year-inspired menu for February.

Traveling Tastebuds menu offerings are available via takeout, curbside and dine in, in addition to the eatery's regular dinner menu.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails
Netflix’s six-part rock en español docuseries sparks fierce debates, offers valuable history lessons
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New bar and restaurant boasting vintage arcade games to open on San Antonio’s Northwest side Read More

  2. East Coast brewing institution Yuengling will sell beers in Texas bars and stores this fall Read More

  3. San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Roadmap Brewing issues fruited sour with interactive board game hidden in labels Read More

  5. San Antonio-based artisan tea company Special Leaf debuts sugar-free hibiscus flavor Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation