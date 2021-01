Southerleigh head brewer Les Locke relocating to upstate New York

Facebook / San Antonio Beer Week

Southerleigh head brewer Les Locke enjoys a malt beverage.

Les Locke, head brewer for the Southerleigh dining and brewing chain, is leaving San Antonio for upstate New York, MySA reports The relocation comes after Locke's girlfriend, Briana Hinojosa, landed a job with SingleCut Beersmith near Cooperstown, New York, according to the site. Hinojosa, who has a biochemistry degree, currently works as a lab tech for Alamo Beer Co.Locke, a founder and board member of San Antonio Beer Week, told MySA he'll look for a job in upstate New York's brewing industry."I'm looking into breweries in the area, which will help round out my experience in brewing," he said. "It'd be really cool being able to get into a large brewery, producing a lot of beer with different equipment."JC Norris will take over Southerleigh's brewing operations after Locke leaves in the coming weeks, MySA reports.