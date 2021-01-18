No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 18, 2021

Southerleigh head brewer Les Locke relocating to upstate New York

Posted By on Mon, Jan 18, 2021 at 9:28 AM

Southerleigh head brewer Les Locke enjoys a malt beverage. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO BEER WEEK
  • Facebook / San Antonio Beer Week
  • Southerleigh head brewer Les Locke enjoys a malt beverage.
Les Locke, head brewer for the Southerleigh dining and brewing chain, is leaving San Antonio for upstate New York, MySA reports.

The relocation comes after Locke's girlfriend, Briana Hinojosa, landed a job with SingleCut Beersmith near Cooperstown, New York, according to the site. Hinojosa, who has a biochemistry degree, currently works as a lab tech for Alamo Beer Co.



Locke, a founder and board member of San Antonio Beer Week, told MySA he'll look for a job in upstate New York's brewing industry.

"I'm looking into breweries in the area, which will help round out my experience in brewing," he said. "It'd be really cool being able to get into a large brewery, producing a lot of beer with different equipment."

JC Norris will take over Southerleigh's brewing operations after Locke leaves in the coming weeks, MySA reports.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails
Netflix’s six-part rock en español docuseries sparks fierce debates, offers valuable history lessons
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Bistr09 to hold disco-themed brunch featuring go-go dancers and '70s era dishes Read More

  2. New bar and restaurant boasting vintage arcade games to open on San Antonio’s Northwest side Read More

  3. Proof San Antonians will eat anything jalapeño-flavored: H-E-B has introduced jalapeño saltines Read More

  4. Austin-based Waterloo Sparkling Water gives staff $200 monthly to spend with local companies Read More

  5. New Golden Wat Noodle House set to open near downtown San Antonio in February Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation