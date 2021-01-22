Friday, January 22, 2021
San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Las Palapas expands to the Dallas-Fort Worth market
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 10:22 AM
San Antonio-based Las Palapas is headed north.
The 40-year-old Tex-Mex concept will open a location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, specifically the city of Keller, CultureMap Fort Worth reports
The restaurant will open in a facility that formerly housed a Dairy Queen at 455 Keller Parkway. The location is one of the nine Dairy Queen stores in the area that closed in December 2019.
A spokesperson for the city of Keller told the site that "we hear this place is delicious and we're excited to be filling the DQ space with something new to the DFW market.”
The Keller Las Palapas will be the first store outside of the San Antonio area, bringing the chain to 14 locations. The Keller store is slated to open this spring.
