Hipster-approved taco peddler Torchy’s Tacos set to open two new San Antonio locations this year

click to enlarge Instagram / torchystacos

Residents of Converse with a penchant for "Trailer Park Trashy" tacos can get their fix sometime next month, mySA reports Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos is set to open two new SA-area locations this year, including a space on Wurzbach Road, near Randolph Air Force Base on the city’s far Northeast side. The Wurzbach location — the company’s fourth SA spot — is set to open in February, the news site reports.A fifth SA location is planned for the Loop 1604 and Bandera Road area as early as this summer.Since launching as a food truck in 2006, Torchy’s has grown into a “craft casual” brand that now has 83 locations in seven states, including three in San Antonio. In November of 2020, the company sold a $400 million stake to an investor group to fund an aggressive expansion plan into as many as 10 additional states over the next four years.The taco, burrito and margarita purveyor has not yet released official opening dates for either location.