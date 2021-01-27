No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

American Airlines wants to sell you stockpiled wine it couldn't offload to passengers during the pandemic

Posted By on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM

Airlines are feeling the hurt from the decline in travel during the pandemic. And now, one has pivoted to peddling its excess wine directly to grounded consumers.

American Airlines this week launched a new program called Flagship Cellars that will give customers a chance to buy its leftover vino by the bottle or via a monthly subscription plan and have it delivered to their homes.



The stockpiled wine is a result of folks traveling less, but also playing a part are airline-specific policies that ban alcohol service in its cabins to help thwart the spread of COVID-19.

The new program offers monthly wine subscriptions — $100 per month includes home delivery of three bottles — or build-your-own case options. Subscribers who are also members of American's loyalty program will receive two AAdvantage miles for every dollar spent.

The offered wines undergo a rigorous selection process by a master sommelier, according to a release. They're also among those that would have been served to customers with luxury seating accommodations on international and transcontinental flights.

Fancy, eh?

