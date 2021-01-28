No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 28, 2021

San Antonio Spurs team up with Budweiser for Fiesta-themed bottle release

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click image TWITTER / @SILVEREAGLEBEV
  • Twitter / @silvereaglebev
Fans of Spurs’ throwback Fiesta merch are about to get another puro injection.

San Antonio-based Silver Eagle Beverages — one of the largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch products — tweeted an image Wednesday of a new collaboration between SA’s beloved NBA team and Budweiser lager.
The graphic puts the Spurs’ old pink, turquoise and orange logo front and center.



The throwback logo — which most '90s kids consider the Spurs' OG emblem — is surrounded by the Spurs' tribal design and stylized phrases "The Alamo City" and "Fiesta Por Vida.” "Brewed for 'Military City'" is printed directly beneath the King of Beers' moniker.

The label also includes the logo of nostalgia apparel company Mitchell & Ness, which develops throwback gear for sports teams, including replica jerseys, snapbacks and fitted hats bearing logos of NFL, NBA, MLB and MLS teams.

So far, the only information about the release of the colorful bottles comes from Silver Eagle’s cryptic tweet: “#comingsoon.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

