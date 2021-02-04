No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

New 7.5% ABV canned honeydew cocktail now available in San Antonio and other Texas cities

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LIVEWIREDRINKS
  • Instagram / livewiredrinks
California-based LiveWire Drinks this week launched its inaugural high-octane canned cocktail in major Texas cities, including San Antonio.

The new Honeydew Collins, created by famed LA bartender Joey Bernardo, mixes gin, honeydew, lime leaf, coconut and elderflower. Bernardo, who helms award-winning cocktail bar Harvard and Stone, is the LiveWire's first collaborator.



The Honeydew Collins, which clocks in at a hefty 7.5% ABV, is available for delivery in San Antonio via the Drizly app.

The new tipple was inspired by the Thai Town neighborhood of Los Angeles where Harvard and Stone is located, according to a release. It also bears a resemblance to a summertime drink Bernardo remembers his mother making for him as a child in the Philippines. That beverage included honeydew and sweet milk.

LiveWire's future drinks will include Heartbreaker — a blend of vodka, grapefruit, kumquat, jasmine and ginger, with notes of honey and a bubbly finish — and Golden God, a sparkling concoction of rye whiskey and brandy with green tea, elderflower and apricot flavors. Both will be available in Texas by the end of the month.

