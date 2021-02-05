No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 5, 2021

San Antonio River Walk staple Little Rhein Steak House receives an Oktoberfest-themed overhaul

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LITTLERHEINPROSTHAUS
  • Instagram / littlerheinprosthaus
This is news to raise a stein to.

Folks will soon be able to enjoy Bavarian fare on the city’s storied Paseo del Rio, as longtime fine dining spot Little Rhein Steak House has undergone a reinvention of übergröße proportions.



The steak house, which boasted a large, romantic patio overlooking the Arneson River Theatre stretch of the River Walk, announced in March its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last two weeks, a new, Oktoberfest-themed social media presence has emerged, laying claim to the address the steak house once occupied.

According to the Little Rhein Prost Haus Facebook page, the new concept will feature various styles of live music, including German opera and authentic Bavarian polka. The site will offer a Bavarian bier room, small party room and two sprawling bier garten patios with ample space for raising a stein — or three.

Food and drink will include a scratch-made menu of schnitzels, beer cheese, brats, sausages and more, as well as more than 20 German and German-style craft beers on tap.

The Prost Haus’ social media feeds share a plan to open sometime in March. The Current was unable to reach the restaurant for more details as of press time.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Chinese New Year makes a perfect excuse to explore San Antonio’s Asian noodle offerings
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable
The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait
Glitter Political: San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson wields plus-size influence
Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi generating social media buzz Read More

  2. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Lee's El Taco Garage closes down after 15 years in business Read More

  3. Five locally sourced Valentine Day's gifts for the San Antonio foodie who has your heart Read More

  4. Restaurant industry may see financial relief thanks to recently proposed $25 billion recovery fund Read More

  5. San Antonio eateries Golden Wat Noodle House and NOLA Brunch and Beignets to reopen in new digs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation