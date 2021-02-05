San Antonio River Walk staple Little Rhein Steak House receives an Oktoberfest-themed overhaul

click image
Instagram / littlerheinprosthaus
This is news to raise a stein to.
Folks will soon be able to enjoy Bavarian fare on the city’s storied Paseo del Rio, as longtime fine dining spot Little Rhein Steak House has undergone a reinvention of übergröße
proportions.
The steak house, which boasted a large, romantic patio overlooking the Arneson River Theatre stretch of the River Walk, announced in March its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the last two weeks, a new, Oktoberfest-themed social media presence has emerged, laying claim to the address the steak house once occupied.
According to the Little Rhein Prost Haus Facebook page
, the new concept will feature various styles of live music, including German opera and authentic Bavarian polka. The site will offer a Bavarian bier room, small party room and two sprawling bier garten patios with ample space for raising a stein — or three.
Food and drink will include a scratch-made menu of schnitzels, beer cheese, brats, sausages and more, as well as more than 20 German and German-style craft beers on tap.
The Prost Haus’ social media feeds share a plan to open sometime in March. The Current
was unable to reach the restaurant for more details as of press time.
