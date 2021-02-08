No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 8, 2021

San Antonio Puerto Rican restaurant La Marginal loses owner to COVID-19

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 11:10 AM

click image FACEBOOK / LA MARGINAL
  • Facebook / La Marginal
COVID-19 has claimed life of the owner of popular Puerto Rican eatery La Marginal, and his family is now asking for the community to help cover the funeral and hospital costs.

Leonel Alvarez died February 2, leaving behind four children and a large following of San Antonians who’d come to love his restaurant’s Puerto Rican fare. He oversaw La Marginal for more than twenty years.



According to a GoFundMe page organized by a family member, Alvarez spent almost a month in St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital, connected to an oxygen tank to assist with his breathing.

“Any help would be greatly appreciated as his family tries to get [past] this,” the GoFundMe reads. “He was loved deeply by many people and will be missed. Thank you to everyone for their support.”

La Marginal is located in Northeast San Antonio at 2447 Nacogdoches Road. The eatery remains open for business, and the family intends to continue operating it in Alvarez's honor.

As of press time, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $10,490 of its $15,000 goal.

