New food truck Aroy Ver offering Thai street food in Northwest San Antonio

New food truck Aroy Ver is serving up quick, savory Thai street food as vibrant as its colorful paint job.
Pear Chaisittisinsuk, the mobile kitchen's owner, worked at local restaurant Thai Taste for four years before opening up her own concept, MySA.com reports
.
The trailer, situated at the Shell parking lot at 6576 Babcock Road near De Zavala Road, carries a simple menu of Chaisittisinsuk’s favorites from childhood.
"The Thai-style grilled pork [Moo Ping] is something I used to eat every morning before heading into my high school," Chaisittisinsuk told MySA
. "Making it now for others just brings me back.”
The truck offers other street food options including fried rice, sweet pork, grilled pork, grilled beef, beef massaman curry and pad woonsen. However, the menu's crown jewel may be its Thai-style omelet, or Khao Khai Jiao. This version is topped with cilantro and served with jasmine rice, spicy Sriracha sauce and sliced cucumbers.
Chaisittisinsuk told mySA.com
most other local Thai spots don't offer the egg dish.
Aroy Ve is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Its website
is also equipped to take online orders.
