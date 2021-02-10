No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Sexy new San Antonio nightspot Vybrations Luxury Lounge will open on Valentine’s Day

Posted By on Wed, Feb 10, 2021 at 10:58 AM

The newly opened Vybrations Luxury Lounge is looking to bring love to the Alamo City by way of "sexy and grown" vibes, R&B music, and jazz and poetry nights, MySA.com reports.

Appropriately, the nightspot has set its grand opening party for Valentine's Day: Sunday, February 14.



"This is something San Antonio doesn't have much of," owner Deandre Gatewood told the news site. "We have nightclubs, sports bars, but this is something that caters to the women, as for their customer service and music.”

For example, Vybrations will hold a wine-down women's night every Wednesday, featuring low-key vibes and specials on vino.

To comply with COVID-19 protocols, The Food Hive truck will be on site to provide vittles for hungry imbibers. The club will also be enforcing social distancing rules.

Vybrations — located at 8800 Broadway, Suite 102 — will hold its February 14 grand opening party from noon to 2 a.m. To ensure entry to the soiree, guests must make reservations via Instagram direct message.

