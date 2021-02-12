Buffalo Wild Wings to open two takeout- and delivery-focused stores in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Buffalo Wild Wings

Chicken-wing conglomerate Buffalo Wild Wings is getting in on the takeout and delivery trend with a new scaled-down concept — two of which will open in the Alamo City by month’s end.Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurants feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards and limited seating. SA’s locations will offer traditional and boneless wings, tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides and, natch, all 26 of the chain's signature sauces and dry rubs.The locations will also feature heated takeout lockers, which aim to provide a contactless experience for folks who pre-order their saucy snacks.The first local BWW Go eatery, at 1134 Culebra Road, will open Friday, February 19. The second, at 10538 Potranco Road, will start serving the following week on Thursday, February 25.