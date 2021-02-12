Friday, February 12, 2021
Hipster City-based Torchy’s Tacos sets opening date for newest San Antonio location
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM
Torchy’s Tacos will open its fourth San Antonio location on Wednesday, suggesting that as much as folks love to trash talk the Austin-based chain, someone
here must be buying its food.
The Medical Center restaurant will begin serving February 17, dishing up an extensive menu of Hipster City-approved tacos, burritos and salads. It also has a full bar.
The chain announced plans for the new location at 8435 Wurzbach Road in September 2019. It anticipates opening its fifth SA outpost, this one at Loop 1604 and Bandera Road, as early as summertime.
Last November, the company sold a $400 million stake
to an investor group to fund an aggressive expansion into as many as 10 additional states over the next four years.
