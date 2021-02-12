No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, February 12, 2021

San Antonio blogger living the dream by rating taquerias solely on their bean and cheese tacos

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 1:13 PM

click image Con Huevos Tacos is listed among the top contenders on sabeanandcheese.net. - INSTAGRAM / CONHUEVOSTACOS
  • Instagram / conhuevostacos
  • Con Huevos Tacos is listed among the top contenders on sabeanandcheese.net.
Not all heroes wear capes. Turns out, some eat tacos.

San Antonio Redditors have identified a selfless public servant who reviews local taquerias based solely on the quality of their bean and cheese tacos.



Sure to spark some debate among breakfast taco purists, the anonymous mastermind behind SABeanandCheese.net has documented an impressive amount of visits to local spots, reviewing their individual takes on the San Anto staple.

The decision to rate just the bean and cheese taco from each establishment, the blogger writes, is all about setting a baseline for quality.

"If a restaurant can't crank out a delicious bean and cheese with one hand behind their back, then you can bet their chilaquiles or barbacoa is lacking," according to the site.

The blogger considers the bean and cheese taco “the most ubiquitous taco in San Antonio,” and scrutinizes each flavor facet — tortilla, beans, cheese and salsa — before assigning a rating of one to five.

The reviews also include other pertinent details such as the eatery’s web address, price for a single taco and a short description of the bean and cheeser itself.

Pete’s Take House, Con Huevos Tacos and Taqueria Datapoint #5 all scored rankings that make them among SABeanandCheese's top purveyors of the Tex-Mex breakfast classic.

Perhaps unsurprising to bean and cheese aficionados, Taco Cabana is the sole occupant of the site's Wall of Shame, where the blogger slathered on stinging criticism like so much incendiary salsa verde.

"Exponentially worse than ever other place I've tried," the blogger wrote, before lamenting that he or she could still probably demolish nearly a dozen of the TC tacos in one sitting.

