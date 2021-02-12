Texas-based Garrison Bros. bourbon tapped for limited edition Pecan & Praline ice cream

click to enlarge
Fun Friday food fact: Texas has many official symbols, including a state nut. And, no, we're not talking about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Whether you pronounce it pee-can
or puh-kahn
, some things just make pecans — Texas' official state nut — irresistible.
Garrison Bros. distillery gets that, and has partnered with California-based McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams to create a limited-edition pecan and praline ice cream. The distillery, by the way, is located in Hye, about an hour north of San Antonio.
Garrison Bros. Whiskey Pecan & Praline ice cream features smooth, sweet and smoky Garrison Bros. Small Batch Bourbon, Central Coast milk, cream and salt-roasted, caramel-coated pecans.
Sounds like that checks all the boxes for indulgence.
The seasonal flavor will only be available for a limited time, starting Friday, February 12. Pints of the are available for online purchase at the McConnell’s website
. Each pint runs $12, plus shipping.
And since the production process for the ice cream removes all the alcohol from the whiskey, an ID check isn't required.
