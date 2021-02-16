Being cold sucks. Warm up with this Hot Toddy recipe from San Antonio-based Ranch Brand spirits

click to enlarge
Why a hot toddy recipe on this bitter Tuesday? Because alcohol tastes better than tears.
If you’re one of the lucky households that still has regular access to power, consider giving this classic cocktail a spin. A cocktail containing booze, sugar, hot water, lemon and warming spices, the Hot Toddy is a drinkable hug, warming you from the inside out while you curse Texas' power grid operator
.
A Hot Toddy can be made with any spirit of your choosing: whiskey, rum, brandy, etc. I chose Ranch Brand Straight Bourbon, as it’s a 95 proof bourbon that inherently features jammy, mulled fruit flavors and warm rye spice notes — and it's what I had on hand.
Heat up some water and store it in a thermos for a piping hot drink throughout the day without the associated power usage.
Ranch Brand Hot Toddy
4 oz Ranch Straight Bourbon
1.5 oz Lemon juice
1.5 oz honey syrup (two parts honey, one part water)
2 oz water
1 cinnamon stick
Bring all ingredients to a boil. Stir and remove from heat. Remove cinnamon stick and pour into two mugs.
“Serves two,” Ranch Brand co-owner Chris Ware old the Current
. “But for today, knock yourself out.”
