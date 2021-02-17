No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

These San Antonio restaurants are open today to provide hot food and warmth to powerless locals

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 1:18 PM

With no end to the ongoing power crisis in sight, some San Antonio restaurant staff are braving the icy roads to provide warmth and hot meals to locals who have fallen victim to electrical blackouts caused by the winter storm.

The Winchester, an English Gastropub in SA’s Alamo Heights neighborhood, opened to the public yesterday, and will do so again today, co-owner JR Vega told the Current.



“[Yesterday,] people came in for warmth, hot food, coffee, hot chocolate, WiFi, recharge phones and generators,” he said. “Anything we can do to help, we will.”

Kevin Koenen, Vega’s partner in Southside venue Buckets, Burgers and Beer Garden, said they’ll be open to help with whatever folks need, including a place to cook food.

“We’re telling people to bring any food they have. I will do my best to give them a meal out of it,” Koenen told the Current. “Not everyone can afford to eat out.”

Local influencer s.a.foodie has offered her social media feeds as a public place for eateries to share their hours and capabilities. Cullum’s Attagirl, newly opened Pinkerton’s BBQ, Sabor Cocinabar and Curry Boys BBQ are all among the local businesses who have shared their operating hours for today.



The Winchester, located at 5148 Broadway, will be open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Buckets, Burgers and Beer Garden, at 2014 S WW White Rd, will be open until the weather — or depletion of supplies — forces the business to close.

