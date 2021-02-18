No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, February 18, 2021

San Antonio Food Bank to hold emergency distributions this weekend due to winter storm

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 4:42 PM

click to enlarge Cars line up for an emergency food distribution in San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / @SAFOODBANK
  • Instagram / @safoodbank
  • Cars line up for an emergency food distribution in San Antonio.
The San Antonio Food Bank will spend this weekend filling the cupboards — and bellies — of local families hit hardest by the winter storm gripping much of Texas.

The Food Bank will hold seven mega-distributions Friday through Sunday, aiming to help families restock their shelves with food and water.



“We have been meeting the emergency food needs all week for the homeless and those in shelters across our community,” Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in a release. “Now it’s time to reach those in homes through our distributions…”

The Food Bank’s main facility — located at 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway — will host a three-day distribution Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It expects to distribute food and water to 2,000 households.

Friday
NISD Gustafson Stadium — 7001 Culebra Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rackspace Technology — 1 Fanatical Place, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday
River City Church — 16765 Lookout Road, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Harlandale ISD Memorial Stadium — 1109 Apollo St., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are in critical need, and those interested in donating their time to support a food distribution can register at the San Antonio Food Bank’s website.

The Food Bank recommends those with Internet access pre-registration to receive their food and water. However, those without the ability to pre-register won't be turned away.

