These San Antonio businesses are offering filtered water and warmth to locals who are without

For those who are without water or power on day four of SA’s snowmageddon, some local businesses are coming in clutch.
Weathered Souls Brewery, Roadmap Brewing Co. and Max’s Wine Dive in the Alamo Quarry Market are among the many local businesses offering filtered water or water-boiling services to folks who can venture out safely.“We were happy to hear that most the city has power back at this time, but also know many of you are still without water,” a Thursday post on Roadmap Brewing Co.’s Facebook page reads. “Luckily the number one ingredient in beer is some high quality H2O — these tanks were filled with highly filtered reverse osmosis water last Saturday and is available to anyone in need.”
