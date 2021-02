These San Antonio businesses are offering filtered water and warmth to locals who are without

click image Pexels / Suzy Hazelwood

For those who are without water or power on day four of SA’s snowmageddon, some local businesses are coming in clutch.

Weathered Souls Brewery, Roadmap Brewing Co. and Max’s Wine Dive in the Alamo Quarry Market are among the many local businesses offering filtered water or water-boiling services to folks who can venture out safely.

“We were happy to hear that most the city has power back at this time, but also know many of you are still without water,” a Thursday post on Roadmap Brewing Co.’s Facebook page reads. “Luckily the number one ingredient in beer is some high quality H2O — these tanks were filled with highly filtered reverse osmosis water last Saturday and is available to anyone in need.”The three establishments are operating today as warming and water stations as long as the weather and power constraints permit, encouraging folks who need safe water to B.Y.O.C — that’s Bring Your Own Container — and sit for a spell to warm up.Max’s Wine Dive, which has been opening at 3 p.m. for the last few months, opened up early Thursday, offering a very limited food menu. The restaurant will stay open until it runs out of supplies, according to a representative from the eatery.Weathered Souls will not be serving beer today and Roadmap Brewing Co. will not serve beer until later today, according to Facebook posts from each brewery.