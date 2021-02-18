No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 18, 2021

These San Antonio businesses are offering filtered water and warmth to locals who are without

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 12:51 PM

click image PEXELS / SUZY HAZELWOOD
  • Pexels / Suzy Hazelwood

For those who are without water or power on day four of SA’s snowmageddon, some local businesses are coming in clutch.

Weathered Souls Brewery, Roadmap Brewing Co. and Max’s Wine Dive in the Alamo Quarry Market are among the many local businesses offering filtered water or water-boiling services to folks who can venture out safely.

“We were happy to hear that most the city has power back at this time, but also know many of you are still without water,” a Thursday post on Roadmap Brewing Co.’s Facebook page reads. “Luckily the number one ingredient in beer is some high quality H2O — these tanks were filled with highly filtered reverse osmosis water last Saturday and is available to anyone in need.”

The three establishments are operating today as warming and water stations as long as the weather and power constraints permit, encouraging folks who need safe water to B.Y.O.C — that’s Bring Your Own Container — and sit for a spell to warm up.

Max’s Wine Dive, which has been opening at 3 p.m. for the last few months, opened up early Thursday, offering a very limited food menu. The restaurant will stay open until it runs out of supplies, according to a representative from the eatery.

Weathered Souls will not be serving beer today and Roadmap Brewing Co. will not serve beer until later today, according to Facebook posts from each brewery.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio restaurants are open today to provide hot food and warmth to powerless locals Read More

  2. San Antonio-based H-E-B gifts groceries to Leander shoppers after store power fails amid storm Read More

  3. H-E-B updates product purchasing limits as second wave of winter storm hits San Antonio Read More

  4. Being cold sucks. Warm up with this Hot Toddy recipe from San Antonio-based Ranch Brand spirits Read More

  5. Far West San Antonio Kolache Factory offering free treats for National Kolache Day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation