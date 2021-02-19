Photo of exhausted Domino’s workers taken at peak of San Antonio winter storm goes viral

click image
As restaurants struggled to open and serve customers amid this week's winter storm and power outages, a photo taken at a San Antonio Domino’s Pizza
put a human face on the strain faced by food-service workers.
The image of two beleaguered employees following a harrowing four-hour Wednesday shift wound up on social media feeds and online discussion platform Reddit
, where it garnered some 20,000 comments and 59,000 shares as of Friday morning.
"[This Domino's] had a weekend worth of food and it was gone within 4 hours,” wrote July DeLuna, who submitted the pic through news station KABB Fox29's Chime In
page.
“This team helped those that needed help. These are the essential workers that need recognition. They were the only pizza place open. Every pizza place was closed but [D]ominos stayed open to help those in need.”
News4SA posted the image to its Facebook page Thursday, and the comments section now full of demands that Texas raise its minimum wage.
“Also worth noting that they probably make less than $10 an hour, and the manager will probably get a sales bonus because of this spike,” Facebook user Jeremy Ricci wrote. “Raise the minimum wage.”
“Now they
deserve $15/hr! I don’t mean that as sarcasm,” RedditorAssholecasserole2 said. “These people are putting food on your table, they should be paid enough to put food on their own table.”
News4 didn't reveal which Domino’s location the photo shows, but local chef Jason Dady took to Facebook to make an offer to the workers in the shot.
“I’d like to offer dinner at one of my restaurants to both of these employees,” the Jardin and Tre Trattoria owner commented. “If anyone knows who they are. Please let me know.”
