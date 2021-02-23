No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

San Antonio’s Dorćol Distilling sues Austin’s St. Elmo Brewing for Betty copyright infringement

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 1:34 PM

click image Dorćol's HighWheel Betty Kölsch was released in 2016. - INSTAGRAM / DORCOLSPIRITS
  • Instagram / dorcolspirits
  • Dorćol's HighWheel Betty Kölsch was released in 2016.
And so begins the Battle of the Bettys.

San Antonio-based Dorćol Distilling and Brewing sued St. Elmo Brewing in federal court this week, alleging the Austin company infringed on its trademark by using a name and text-based imagery that could be confused with HighWheel Betty Kölsch, a beer Dorćol launched in 2016.



click image St. Elmo's Betty Blackberry Sour - INSTAGRAM / ALEX_DRINKS_BEER_ATX
  • Instagram / alex_drinks_beer_atx
  • St. Elmo's Betty Blackberry Sour
St. Elmo released a seasonal, limited-edition beer under the name Betty without Dorćol's permission, according to a petition filed in U.S. District Court in San Antonio. Dorćol owners Boyan Kalusevic and Chris Mobley discovered the existence of St. Elmo’s Betty Blackberry Sour last November, they argue.

Dorćol's owners tried to resolve the issue the following month by contacting St. Elmo owner Bryan Winslow but had no success, according to the filing.

St. Elmo officials were unavailable for comment at press time. However, Betty Blackberry Sour remains on St. Elmo’s tap list.

The suit argues that the stylized script St. Elmo's uses to spell out Betty on its cans creates confusion with Dorćol’s Betty, which uses similar script. The filing also cites instances in which purchasers contacted Dorćol thinking they were reaching out to St. Elmo.

What’s more, the suit argues that St. Elmo has shown a pattern of using other organizations' logos without permission, citing its use of the likeness and references to entertainer Dolly Parton and the main characters of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise to market other beers.

click image St. Elmo offers four beers using the names of the main characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo. - INSTAGRAM / STELMOBREWING
  • Instagram / stelmobrewing
  • St. Elmo offers four beers using the names of the main characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.

In its petition, Dorćol alleges that the Austin brewery committed trademark infringement and also engaged in unfair competition and unjust enrichment.

Dorćol is seeking damages and attorneys fees as well as asking the court to halt St. Elmo’s from continuing to use the Betty word mark on its beers.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
San Antonio Burger Week’s creative spins are all about dressing up the staple sandwich
San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio approves councilman’s $14M plan to provide aid to local bars and restaurants Read More

  2. San Antonio eatery Costa Pacifica to extend National Margarita Day offers through the weekend Read More

  3. Black Restaurant Week San Antonio kicks off with help from Tim Duncan and Spurs Give Read More

  4. San Antonio restaurants, public figures stepped up this weekend to feed locals affected by winter storm Read More

  5. New food pantry on San Antonio's West Side to distribute free brisket sandwiches Tuesday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation