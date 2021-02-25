11 San Antonio eateries praised in Texas Monthly’s roundup of best new restaurants in Texas

click image
-
Instagram / curryboysbbq
-
Curry Boys BBQ offers one of the magazine's top takeout appetizers.
The San Antonio food scene is having a moment. At least, according to Texas Monthly’s
food writers, we are.
A total of 11 Alamo City eateries are featured in the 29th edition of the magazine's annual Best New Restaurants in Texas issue, which hits stands in March. The listings are divided into categories including “Where to Eat Now
” and “The Best To-Go Dishes
.”
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou at the Pearl and Little Em’s Oyster Bar in Southtown appear on Texas Monthly
's list of where to eat now. Not-yet-open projects the mag considers watch-worthy include Southtown’s Bar Loretta, downtown’s House of Má and Landrace at the new Thompson San Antonio luxury hotel.
Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden holds the "San Antonio Spotlight" for best new spot in the Alamo City, thanks to its cozy atmosphere and bright, fresh eats.
The Good Luck Cluck Bowl from Curry Boys BBQ grabs recognition as one of the mag’s top takeout appetizers, and the writers name Cuishe Cocina Mexicana’s Enchiladas Rojas a favorite takeout entree.
Where SA really excels, though, is in the takeout sandwich category, where local eateries make up half of the top contenders. The Hayden’s Pastrami and Swiss sammie and the Calabrian Chile Fried Chicken Sandwich from downtown-area eatery Camp Outpost Co. both earn praise for being perfectly balanced in taste and texture.
