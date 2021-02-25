San Antonio-based Burger Boy chain will open South Side location this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy Burger Boy

San Antonio's Burger Boy chain has served up a perfect example of how to take a fan's feedback to heart.When local resident Alfredo Canedo Jr., a die-hard Burger Boy enthusiast, noticed an empty South Side building, he reached out with a proposal. He sent a message describing the vacant building in the McCreless Corner Shopping Center, adding simply, “We would love to have you over here.”Late Wednesday, Burger Boy confirmed it's developing a restaurant on the same spot Canedo identified. When the location opens this summer, it will be the chain's fifth.“Since the announcement of our third location two years ago, our social media fan base has been calling for a Burger Boy on the South Side,” company co-owner Bryce Pohlmeier said in a release. “Well, we heard them, and we’re excited to make our way there and be a part of the community.”Burger Boy will demolish the existing building in the shopping center and replace it with one that replicates the sleek design of its location at Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604, officials said.In addition to its namesake burgers, the chain serves up an array of classic fast-food options such as corn dogs, tater tots and grilled cheese, chicken and fish sandwiches.