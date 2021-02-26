Owners of San Antonio’s Little Em’s Oyster Bar taking over former Feast location for 'sexy' new eatery

click image
Instagram / emtrevy
Houston and Emily Carpenter will open an ew concept in the former Feast location.
The minds behind Southtown Instagram sensation Little Em’s Oyster Bar will open a "sexy" new eatery called Up Scale in the building that once housed brunch and dinner hotspot Feast, MySA reports
Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter opened Little Em’s on South Alamo Street late last year, bringing bi-valves and beatific vibes to Southtown.
Now, the pair plans to bring something even sleeker to the neighborhood with their takeover of the nearby Feast property, according to MySA.
“We are thrilled to announce we are contrasting Little Em's cute and bright vibe with a dark and sexy scene at Up Scale," Emily Carpenter told the news site. "Our new concept will be a seafood dinner scene with steak and sushi also on the menu.”
Carpenter described the new concept as Little Em's grown and "sexy" sister, a stark contrast to the oyster bar’s crisp, almost preppy, feel.
The couple hopes to open Up Scale, located at 1024 South Alamo St., this fall. Seafood lovers can stay up to date by following the new spot on social media
