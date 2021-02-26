No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
When the humble hot dog wiener first made its voyage from Frankfurt, Germany to America in the 1860s, it’s a safe bet no one considered topping it with roasted corn, fried jalapeños or spicy chimichurri.

But that’s exactly what goes down at San Antonio hot dog destination The Dogfather, where owners Patrick Curel and Jaime Hoppe layer on culinary innovation, one adventurous topping at a time.



When we learned the hot dog haven would be participating in this year’s San Antonio Burger Week, it was almost a no-brainer to get one of the partners on the horn to talk about what inspires the over-the-top flavor combinations the shop is known for.

Curel spoke about what goes into developing new accoutrements for dogs and burgers, thoughtful food and future charitable endeavors beyond Burger Week.

Do you have a background in foodservice? Or is the Dogfather your first foray?

My parents actually owned restaurants here in town. All of the pizza places in all of the malls were originally ours … back in the late ’80s, early ’90s, and I grew up helping with those pretty much my whole life. We owned Tito’s Pizza and Luca Pizza, which served New York-style pizzas, and I helped a lot with those businesses growing up.

Tell me about what drives the burger inspiration at a place called The Dogfather.

In the initial conception, they had burgers, but they were kind of introduced slowly. We discovered this incredible beef purveyor, 44 Farms, and threw a few burgers on the menu, just to sort of showcase that product. A few took off, and the Pop It Like It’s Hot Burger [The Dogfather’s Burger Week specialty sando] was one of those. We’ve kind of always done it, but now people have their favorite dog and their favorite burger.

So, when you’re cooking up all of these insane toppings, what excites you and your team about a new ingredient or flavor?

First, we look at what we have in stock that has what we call “star power,” and consider how those ingredients can be used in more than one way. Say we’re sitting on lots of onions, we could decide we’re going to do a fried onion burger, and then build the other flavors around that component. Or we may spot something that’s trending — like pho and ramen have been trending for a little bit — and put our spin on that. We want to provide a version of those mainstream trends to SA in a way that’s our style.

People can get lazy with their food, especially fast food. What’s fun about your concept is that it makes people think about what they’re eating. Thoughts?

I appreciate that, definitely. We put a lot of thought into the names — yes, we know not all of them are winners — and the quality of what we’re putting out there. Sometimes the burger isn’t going to be as strong as the dog, or vice versa, it just happens. But the cool thing about some of our feature burgers is that they only last a week, and we hardly ever bring them back. The Pop It Like It’s Hot was something that sold a whole bunch, so we brought it back, and now it’s a staple on our menu. People love it.

Burger Week benefits the San Antonio Food Bank. Talk about any future relationships with nonprofits that are of interest to you.

We actually took a tour [of the San Antonio Food Bank] last year and learned so much about their operation and immediately wanted to help. We did a small canned-food drive last year for Christmas … but we eventually want to build something bigger, possibly do a bigger donation bank, where people can buy a dog and give a dog. The Food Bank has so many amazing resources that give people a second chance by training them in the kitchens, and we want to see if we can work our way into more closely supporting those programs. A big part of what The Dogfather stands for is helping the community and making sure everything we do is puro San Anto: something that’s tasty, resonates with the crowd and generally reflects SA culture.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances
Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
San Antonio Burger Week’s creative spins are all about dressing up the staple sandwich
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Culinary Institute prof Justin Ward opening restaurant San Antonio's Olmos Park area Read More

  2. New luxury hotel Thompson San Antonio welcomes its first guests and diners on Thursday Read More

  3. 11 San Antonio eateries praised in Texas Monthly’s roundup of best new restaurants in Texas Read More

  4. Golden Wat Noodle House opens for business Thursday near downtown San Antonio Read More

  5. Texas to allow SNAP recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food destroyed in winter storm Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation