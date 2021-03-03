San Antonio chef Stefan Bowers leaves restaurant group for sole ownership of pizza spot Playland

click image Instgram / goodmanbowersgroup

Chef Stefan Bowers has resigned as Executive Chef of The Goodman & Bowers Restaurant Group.

San Antonio food-industry veteran Stefan Bowers is leaving his post as executive chef of the Goodman & Bowers Restaurant Group to relaunch and helm downtown pizza spot Playland.Bowers in 2011 minted Goodman & Bowers — which has operated several irreverent but elevated dining establishments — through a partnership with local business savant Andrew Goodman.On Wednesday, however, Bowers announced that he'll step down as executive chef and relinquish his stake in Italian eatery Battalion to take 100% ownership of Playland. He continue working alongside chef Alan Nelson at seafood restaurant Rebelle."My next steps are to work with my team in relaunching Playland, making it more active and relatable,” Bowers told the. “[I also want to] continue pushing Rebelle to be the most delicious seafood option downtown. Straight up.”Goodman & Bowers first opened Feast in the heart of Southtown, followed by Rebelle and Haunt at The St. Anthony Hotel, then neighboring Southtown eatery Battalion and downtown’s Playland.Bowers also operates a weekly pop-up at Little Death wine bar featuring Pumpers, the chef’s idea of a classic smashburger.