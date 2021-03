These San Antonio bars and restaurants will require masks for service after mandate is lifted

click image Instagram / roadmapbrewing

Bakery Lorraine



Bar du Mon Ami



Barbaro



Battalion



Best Quality Daughter



Bilia Eatery



Black Laboratory Brewing



Boss Bagels



Brazed



Carnitas Lonja



Cascabel Mexican Patio



Cherrity Bar



Clementine



Con Huevos Tacos



Cullum’s Attagirl



Curry Boys



Drink Tank



Eddie’s Taco House



El Luchador



Eleanor 1909 Cheesesteaks



Estate Coffee



Extra Fine



Fletcher’s at The Pearl



Frederick’s Bistro



Golden Wat Noodle House



Halcyon



Harmon's Barbecue



HASH Vegan Eats



Hello Paradise



Holy Pops



Hops & Hounds



Hot Joy



Kain Na



Kumo Omakase



Little Death



Longtab Brewing



Luna Rosa



Merit Coffee Co.



Mixtli



Motel Fried Chicken



Nama Ramen



Noodle Tree



Paciugo San Antonio



Panifico Bake Shop



Papa’s Burgers



PAWsitively Sweet Bakery



Pho House



Pinch Boil House



Press Coffee



Ramen Tatsu-ya



Rios Barbacoa #2 Deco District



Roadmap Brewing Co.



Rumble



Smallcakes San Antonio



Smokey Boys Barbecue



Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria



Southbound Coffee



South Alamode



Squeezers



Stranded Coffee



Sushi Seven



Takikos Taco Shop



Tandem



Tenko Ramen at The Pearl



The Art of Donut



The Esquire Tavern



The Jerk Shack



Tony’s Siesta



Wild Barley Kitchen Co.

Many Alamo City bars and restaurants are letting fans know that despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to drop the statewide mask mandate and lift all business restrictions, they're still sticking with COVID-19 safety measures.Since the Republican governor made his announcement Tuesday, restauranteurs have taken to social media to say they'll continue to require masks for the safety of both guests and staff. The governor's new order goes into effect March 10.Below is a list of eateries and drinkeries that have so far declared, ”No mask, no service.”We will update this list as more establishments announce their policies.