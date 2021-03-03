These San Antonio bars and restaurants will require masks for service after mandate is lifted
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM
Many Alamo City bars and restaurants are letting fans know that despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan
to drop the statewide mask mandate and lift all business restrictions, they're still sticking with COVID-19 safety measures.
Since the Republican governor made his announcement Tuesday, restauranteurs have taken to social media to say they'll continue to require masks for the safety of both guests and staff. The governor's new order goes into effect March 10.
Below is a list of eateries and drinkeries that have so far declared, ”No mask, no service.”
- Bakery Lorraine
- Bar du Mon Ami
- Barbaro
- Battalion
- Best Quality Daughter
- Bilia Eatery
- Black Laboratory Brewing
- Boss Bagels
- Brazed
- Carnitas Lonja
- Cascabel Mexican Patio
- Cherrity Bar
- Clementine
- Con Huevos Tacos
- Cullum’s Attagirl
- Curry Boys
- Drink Tank
- Eddie’s Taco House
- El Luchador
- Eleanor 1909 Cheesesteaks
- Estate Coffee
- Extra Fine
- Fletcher’s at The Pearl
- Frederick’s Bistro
- Golden Wat Noodle House
- Halcyon
- Harmon's Barbecue
- HASH Vegan Eats
- Hello Paradise
- Holy Pops
- Hops & Hounds
- Hot Joy
- Kain Na
- Kumo Omakase
- Little Death
- Longtab Brewing
- Luna Rosa
- Merit Coffee Co.
- Mixtli
- Motel Fried Chicken
- Nama Ramen
- Noodle Tree
- Paciugo San Antonio
- Panifico Bake Shop
- Papa’s Burgers
- PAWsitively Sweet Bakery
- Pho House
- Pinch Boil House
- Press Coffee
- Ramen Tatsu-ya
- Rios Barbacoa #2 Deco District
- Roadmap Brewing Co.
- Rumble
- Smallcakes San Antonio
- Smokey Boys Barbecue
- Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria
- Southbound Coffee
- South Alamode
- Squeezers
- Stranded Coffee
- Sushi Seven
- Takikos Taco Shop
- Tandem
- Tenko Ramen at The Pearl
- The Art of Donut
- The Esquire Tavern
- The Jerk Shack
- Tony’s Siesta
- Wild Barley Kitchen Co.
We will update this list as more establishments announce their policies.
