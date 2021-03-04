No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Owner behind San Antonio craft-cocktail mainstay Bar 1919 opens luxe new spot at The Rim

Posted By on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click image The interior of the newly opened Rock and Rye will seat 50 people. - INSTAGRAM / ROCKANDRYEBAR
  • Instagram / rockandryebar
  • The interior of the newly opened Rock and Rye will seat 50 people.
Fans of luxurious vibes and no-nonsense cocktails can now enjoy specialty spirits at Rock and Rye, a new far northwest spot from Bar 1919 owner Don Marsh.

The smart and stylish space follows in Bar 1919’s footsteps, offering an impressive specialty cocktail menu and a spirit list that currently boasts 400 varieties of booze, MySA reports. Eventually, the nightspot will boast an arsenal of 3,000 bottles, ranging from cocktail staples such as whiskey, gin and agave sprits to more adventurous options like aquavit, grappa and absinthe.



The bar also stocks about 50 beers — 20 of which are available by the pint — plus a carefully curated wine list featuring red, white and sparkling vino, the news site reports.

The 50-seat drinkery is serving up a menu of bites that includes sandwiches, burrata, nuts, brie, soft pretzels, olives and hummus.

Located at 17631 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 103, Rock and Rye is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, MySA reports. The bar will expand operating hours to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday by month's end.

