Friday, March 5, 2021

Theory Coffee owner plans to develop 'Flavor Corner' around his Northeast San Antonio trailer

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM

click image FACEBOOK / THEORY COFFEE COMPANY
  • Facebook / Theory Coffee Company
Theory Coffee Co. owner Mark Vollmer Jr. is determined to create a welcoming hub for folks who enjoy a good cup of Joe. And what better place for it than the spot his coffee trailer has occupied for more than six years?

Vollmer told MySA.com that he recently received city and landlord approval to develop the former gas station property at 2347 Nacogdoches Road into a vision he's dubbed the Flavor Corner. The coffee trailer sets up daily at the Northeast San Antonio spot, sharing it with Naco Mexican Eatery.



Vollmer’s plans improve the overall appearance of the property by adding greenery, lighting, street art and a community garden, according to the report.

“We want to amplify the fact that it is a hub," he told MySA. "To create that more of a community meeting spot, which is kind of is right now but it's not inviting to everyone just base on the appearance. ... We are excited to bring this to this area.”

Starting this summer, the trailers also will be allowed to keep their mobile kitchens on-site 24/7, eliminating the painstaking 3:30 a.m. daily load-in time, the news site reports.

"I wake up at 3:30 a.m. to get everything ready to go," Vollmer told MySA. "Not only will this vision eliminate such a taxing schedule of hauling the trailer each morning, but it will also allow for longer service hours each day and to include Sunday.”

Vollmer said he hopes to have the project done by summer, but that progress won’t hinder daily java business in the meantime. The trailer is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

