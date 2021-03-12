No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, March 12, 2021

Pay-what-you-can eatery Comfort Cafe to open new location in Northeast San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM

click image Comfort Cafe will open a second location at Los Patios this spring. - FACEBOOK / COMFORT CAFE
  • Facebook / Comfort Cafe
  • Comfort Cafe will open a second location at Los Patios this spring.
Folks who enjoy Comfort Cafe will soon have another way to dig into its hearty, stick-to-your-ribs fare, according to the eatery’s Facebook page.

“Serenitystar/Comfort Cafe has been offered a great opportunity once again,” a Friday Facebook post read. “And that is to open up a second location right here in San Antonio at Los Patios.”



The existing restaurant's operate in a pay-what-you-can business model funds addiction recovery center SerenityStar's mission of providing transformational programs for people on the road to recovery.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇😇✌🏼✌🏼💙💙💚💚🌏

Posted by Comfort Cafe on Friday, March 12, 2021

The Los Patios spot will be spearheaded by Blue Heron Recovery, another San Antonio-based drug and alcohol rehab center that provides outpatient treatment.

SerenityStar’s Comfort Cafés — located in SA or Smithville, about 100 miles west of here — offer breakfast selections such as stuffed pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and omelettes. Lunch options include a large variety of salads, cold sandwiches, burgers and chicken entrees.

Worth noting is that all of the café staff, from waitstaff to cooks, are in some state of their own recovery process through the SerenityStar program.

The groups aims to have the Los Patios location open by April or May.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

