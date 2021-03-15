New hotel eatery, rooftop bar with panoramic River Walk views will hit San Antonio next month

click image
Instagram / canopysatx
Domingo Restaurant at Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will open next month.
The highly anticipated Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel will open next month, bringing panoramic views to diners and drinkers via Domingo Restaurant and its rooftop Otro Bar.
The hotel, which commands the corner of East Commerce and North St. Mary’s streets, will open the onsite bar and restaurant April 15, MySA.com reports
Domingo is billed as a “tribute to South Texas cuisine,” and will welcome guests to its 3,300-square-foot dining room with a menu full of San Antonio takes on Southwest favorites.
Appetizers include items such as such as ceviche and a Sonoran-style crispy hot dog, according to the MySA report. Cilantro-marinated halibut, plancha-seared rib-eye steak and yellow snapper pozole will be among the entrees.
The restaurant will also be open for breakfast and lunch, the news site reports.
Otro Bar will occupy 2,800 square feet on the hotel’s rooftop, offering guests a view of the historic Paseo del Rio and a libation menu focused on agave-based cocktails. It will also serve craft beer, wine and a selection of late-night bar nibbles, according to MySA.
Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 123 N. St. Mary’s St.
