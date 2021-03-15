No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 15, 2021

New hotel eatery, rooftop bar with panoramic River Walk views will hit San Antonio next month

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM

click image Domingo Restaurant at Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will open next month. - INSTAGRAM / CANOPYSATX
  • Instagram / canopysatx
  • Domingo Restaurant at Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will open next month.
The highly anticipated Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel will open next month, bringing panoramic views to diners and drinkers via Domingo Restaurant and its rooftop Otro Bar.

The hotel, which commands the corner of East Commerce and North St. Mary’s streets, will open the onsite bar and restaurant April 15, MySA.com reports.



Domingo is billed as a “tribute to South Texas cuisine,” and will welcome guests to its 3,300-square-foot dining room with a menu full of San Antonio takes on Southwest favorites.

Appetizers include items such as such as ceviche and a Sonoran-style crispy hot dog, according to the MySA report. Cilantro-marinated halibut, plancha-seared rib-eye steak and yellow snapper pozole will be among the entrees.

The restaurant will also be open for breakfast and lunch, the news site reports.

Otro Bar will occupy 2,800 square feet on the hotel’s rooftop, offering guests a view of the historic Paseo del Rio and a libation menu focused on agave-based cocktails. It will also serve craft beer, wine and a selection of late-night bar nibbles, according to MySA.

Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 123 N. St. Mary’s St.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle
Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio chef receiving death threats after calling Governor Greg Abbott 'selfish' on CNN Read More

  2. San Antonio restaurant Noodle Tree tagged with racist graffiti following owner’s CNN appearance Read More

  3. Pay-what-you-can eatery Comfort Cafe to open new location in Northeast San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio barbecue joint Two Step Restaurant & Cantina confirms permanent closure Read More

  5. Death Threats, XTC Cabaret: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation