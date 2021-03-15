No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, March 15, 2021

North San Antonio eatery Copa Wine Bar to host four-course prix fixe Spring Fling dinner

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Copa Wine Bar and Tasting Room will serve a special one-night only Spring Fling dinner. - COURTESY COPA WINE BAR
  • Courtesy Copa Wine Bar
  • Copa Wine Bar and Tasting Room will serve a special one-night only Spring Fling dinner.
Springtime in Texas is synonymous with fresh, bright produce and light, effervescent wines — two things and SA’s Copa Wine Bar and Tasting Room will serve up during a Spring Fling dinner scheduled for Thursday, March 25.

The four-course prix fixe event will feature seasonal ingredients such a grilled vegetable pizza and shrimp-and-asparagus skewers served with a creamy feta cucumber salad.



Each course will be accompanied by a wine pairing to bring out the flavors of the meal, such as an Italian Luminore Prosecco Superiore or a Fleur de Mer Rosé, which boasts notes of cherry and watermelon.

For folks who prefer suds to vino, Copa will also offer beer pairings for each course.

The dinner will run 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and cost $60 per person, including tax and tip. Reservations are required. Copa is operating at 50% capacity and requires masks indoors while guests are not seated.

Interested diners can view the entire menu on the Copa website.

