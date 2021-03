North San Antonio eatery Copa Wine Bar to host four-course prix fixe Spring Fling dinner

click to enlarge Courtesy Copa Wine Bar

Copa Wine Bar and Tasting Room will serve a special one-night only Spring Fling dinner.

Springtime in Texas is synonymous with fresh, bright produce and light, effervescent wines — two things and SA’s Copa Wine Bar and Tasting Room will serve up during a Spring Fling dinner scheduled for Thursday, March 25.The four-course prix fixe event will feature seasonal ingredients such a grilled vegetable pizza and shrimp-and-asparagus skewers served with a creamy feta cucumber salad.Each course will be accompanied by a wine pairing to bring out the flavors of the meal, such as an Italian Luminore Prosecco Superiore or a Fleur de Mer Rosé, which boasts notes of cherry and watermelon.For folks who prefer suds to vino, Copa will also offer beer pairings for each course.The dinner will run 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and cost $60 per person, including tax and tip. Reservations are required. Copa is operating at 50% capacity and requires masks indoors while guests are not seated.Interested diners can view the entire menu on the Copa website