Tuesday, March 16, 2021

West Coast wiener chain Dog Haus to hold grand opening for San Antonio location this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge West Coast chain Dog Haus will officially open its first San Antonio location this weekend. - INSTAGRAM / DOGHAUSDOGS
  • Instagram / doghausdogs
California-based Dog Haus will open the doors of its first San Antonio location this weekend, giving local diners a shot at its award-winning gourmet hot dogs and handcrafted sausages.

The grand opening of Dog Haus Biergarten Stone Oak will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to a Facebook event listing. The new spot is located at 20907 Stone Oak Parkway.



The chain's eats and drinks center around fresh, hormone-free wieners and burgers served in a biergarten-style pub that offers 24 beers on tap and an array of signature cocktails. The new location’s dogs will include fan favorites such as the Sooo Cali, which features wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and basil aioli atop a juicy frank.

Dog Haus' all-beef hot dogs and sausages, handcrafted exclusively for the company by wurstmacher Adam Gertler, are free of added nitrates and come served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

During the grand opening festivities, Dog Haus will donate 15% of sales to The Veteran Initiative, which helps vets find gainful employment and places flags on fallen soldiers’ graves on Memorial Day.

The Stone Oak store will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

