Thursday, March 18, 2021
San Antonio’s Dough Pizzeria to be featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Take-out
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 10:53 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy / Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
-
Dough’s Prosciutto Sugo Pizza is among the recipes sent to Guy Fieri.
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana is headed to Flavortown.
COVID-19 isn’t keeping Food Network's Guy Fieri from sampling savory stuff from across the country, and he's featuring one of SA’s own on the pandemic-era iteration of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
.
The program tapped Dough to send Fieri ingredients so he can recreate the artisan pizza spot's newest top sellers. The restaurant will even connect with him via video chat on to guide him the process.
Fieri will prepare Dough’s Prosciutto Sugo Pizza, Calabrian Chicken Wings with “Doughgonzola" Dressing and Calabrian Chili Diavola, which can be used as a wing sauce or marinade.
Dough's appearance on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Take-out
will air Friday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Take-out, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, Flavortown, Prosciutto Sugo Pizza, Calabrian Chicken Wings, “Doughgonzola" Dressing, Calabrian Chili Diavola, Guy Fieri, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.