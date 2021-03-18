No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, March 18, 2021

San Antonio’s Dough Pizzeria to be featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Take-out

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Dough’s Prosciutto Sugo Pizza is among the recipes sent to Guy Fieri. - COURTESY / DOUGH PIZZERIA NAPOLETANA
  • Courtesy / Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
  • Dough’s Prosciutto Sugo Pizza is among the recipes sent to Guy Fieri.
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana is headed to Flavortown.

COVID-19 isn’t keeping Food Network's Guy Fieri from sampling savory stuff from across the country, and he's featuring one of SA’s own on the pandemic-era iteration of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.



The program tapped Dough to send Fieri ingredients so he can recreate the artisan pizza spot's newest top sellers. The restaurant will even connect with him via video chat on to guide him the process.

Fieri will prepare Dough’s Prosciutto Sugo Pizza, Calabrian Chicken Wings with “Doughgonzola" Dressing and Calabrian Chili Diavola, which can be used as a wing sauce or marinade.

Dough's appearance on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Take-out will air Friday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

