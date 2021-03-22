No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, March 22, 2021

Topo Chico hard seltzers will hit Texas shelves this month — just in time for poolside sipping

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM

Texas cult phenomenon Topo Chico will launch its hard seltzer line in Texas this month.
  • Photo courtesy of Topo Chico
  • Texas cult phenomenon Topo Chico will launch its hard seltzer line in Texas this month.
Attention, fizz aficionados: bottled-water cult phenomenon Topo Chico will launch a hard seltzer line this month, and the Lone Star State will get one of the first tastes.

The new seltzers will be available in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango. The slim, 16-ounce cans will retail in packs of twelve and two and also as singles. They'll be available at area liquor, convenience and grocery stores starting March 29.



The bubbly tipples are Coca-Cola’s first foray into alcoholic beverages since acquiring the Topo Chico brand in 2017.

White Claw and Truly command the lion's share of the hard seltzer business, according to Forbes, the pair face increasing competition as other established brands try to break into the market.

