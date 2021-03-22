Monday, March 22, 2021
Topo Chico hard seltzers will hit Texas shelves this month — just in time for poolside sipping
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Topo Chico
-
Texas cult phenomenon Topo Chico will launch its hard seltzer line in Texas this month.
Attention, fizz aficionados: bottled-water cult phenomenon Topo Chico will launch a hard seltzer line this month, and the Lone Star State will get one of the first tastes.
The new seltzers will be available in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango. The slim, 16-ounce cans will retail in packs of twelve and two and also as singles. They'll be available at area liquor, convenience and grocery stores starting March 29.
The bubbly tipples are Coca-Cola’s first foray into alcoholic beverages since acquiring the Topo Chico brand in 2017.
White Claw and Truly command the lion's share of the hard seltzer business, according to Forbes
, the pair face increasing competition as other established brands try to break into the market.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Topo Chico, Hard Seltzer, Coca-Cola, White Claw, Truly, quarantine, COVID-19, pandemic, launch, new beverage, seltzer, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.