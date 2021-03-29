No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, March 29, 2021

San Antonio chef Adán Medrano will participate in panel discussion of Truly Texas Mexican film

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Chef, filmmaker and food writer Adán Medrano will host a panel discussion with folks who brought Truly Texas Mexican to life. - COURTESY PHOTO / ADÁN MEDRANO
  • Courtesy Photo / Adán Medrano
  • Chef, filmmaker and food writer Adán Medrano will host a panel discussion with folks who brought Truly Texas Mexican to life.
Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will host a panel discussion, or plática, with chef, filmmaker and food writer Adán Medrano and others who brought his recently released documentary Truly Texas Mexican to life.

Medrano will join director Aníbal Capoano, producer Virginia Díaz and local foodie Christine Ortega as they discuss the 90-minute film, which explores the flavors, techniques and people at the center of the centuries-long evolution of indigenous Texas Mexican — not Tex-Mex, to be clear — cuisine.



The free event will be live-streamed on Esperanza’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

Medrano grew up in San Antonio and Northern Mexico, where he developed his expertise in the flavor profiles and techniques of indigenous Texas Mexican food. He serves as executive producer of the doc, now streaming now on Amazon Prime, Google TV, Apple TV and local PBS stations.

