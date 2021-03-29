San Antonio chef Adán Medrano will participate in panel discussion of Truly Texas Mexican film

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Adán Medrano

Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will host a panel discussion, or plática, with chef, filmmaker and food writer Adán Medrano and others who brought his recently released documentaryto life.Medrano will join director Aníbal Capoano, producer Virginia Díaz and local foodie Christine Ortega as they discuss the 90-minute film, which explores the flavors, techniques and people at the center of the centuries-long evolution of indigenous Texas Mexican — not Tex-Mex, to be clear — cuisine.The free event will be live-streamed on Esperanza’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m.Medrano grew up in San Antonio and Northern Mexico, where he developed his expertise in the flavor profiles and techniques of indigenous Texas Mexican food. He serves as executive producer of the doc, now streaming now on Amazon Prime, Google TV, Apple TV and local PBS stations.