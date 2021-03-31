No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory

Posted By on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 8:49 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio Colonial Tortilla Factory is located off Guadalupe Street on the West Side. - RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
  • San Antonio Colonial Tortilla Factory is located off Guadalupe Street on the West Side.
If you haven’t taken a drive down Guadalupe Street lately, let me suggest it’s worth your time.

Beyond being able to experience a wealth of visual and cultural richness, if you keep driving west you’ll eventually come to the San Antonio Colonial Tortilla Factory at the intersection with South Cibolo Street. The entrance is the door on the left. Just stick a finger in the hole where a doorknob would usually be.



The phrase “100% nixtamal” is emblazoned across the building’s façade — and that lime-treated ground corn goes into way more than SA Colonial’s specialty tortillas for mini tacos. The tortilla Siberia is huge, maybe nearing 12 inches in diameter, the earthy-tasting tortilla with flax seeds or chia occupies a middle ground at around 5½ inches. Planning on turning out tacos al vapor? This place has got you covered with a size and formula to make that happen. DIYers can even buy the masa cruda at $1.50 a pound.

But SA Colonial doesn’t stop at tortillas. The chicharrónes de puerco are crunchy, porky and great as a scoop for guacamole — or just eaten out of hand with a dip into the store’s take-no-prisoners salsa de chile de arbol. Tamales are available by the dozen, and my choice of puerco con jalapeño was still warm when I got home and dug in. With long slivers of chile playing against savory shredded pork and moist, red-tinted masa, they were some of the best I’ve had in a long time. Plain puerco, frijol, and frijol con jalapeño are also available.

click to enlarge You can get more than just tortillas at the San Antonio Colonial Tortilla Factory. - RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
  • You can get more than just tortillas at the San Antonio Colonial Tortilla Factory.
You could always swaddle either the asado de puerco or chicharrón en salsa verde in the tortillas you buy, but I think their highest calling is to be served alongside some plain rice you’ll have to make yourself. The tender pork is bathed in a moderately spicy red sauce, and the chicharrones, which alternate between silky and slightly chewy, are enhanced by an herby and tangy green sauce. Both are worth repeating.

Five-packs of empalmes — a Nuevo León specialty that was new to me — are available in SA Colonial’s freezer. They’re basically a griddled sandwich, sometimes served with a fried egg on top, with corn tortillas as its brackets and refried beans as a foundation. The discus-shaped empalmes can be cooked directly from the freezer, but I defrosted mine, then toasted them in an ungreased cast-iron frying pan until they were golden on both sides. Success all around with maybe a slight nod going to the more complex and vinegary chorizo with cheese over the shredded beef in a robust red sauce. Salsa de chile de arbol drizzled over both, por supuesto.

Empalmes are traditionally prepared in batches and frozen, but I was less sure about SA Colonial’s chiles rellenos congelados. So, I bought the picadillo version — queso is the other option. I didn’t have a clear picture of the proper method for reheating this egg batter-crusted pepper, which was bedded on a trio of mini tortillas.

Wanting to keep the tortillas moist, I put the whole thing on a plate over some dampened paper towels and microwaved it. It seemed to work. The filling was a unique, cumin-accented “blonde” picadillo — my term, not theirs — that came enveloped in some additional, roasted poblano inside the battered chile. I liked it, despite the lack of the customary tomatoes, carrots and even peas, but a swoosh of salsa wasn’t a mistake.

Should your eyes light on some packets of gorditas de azucar while waiting for your order, go ahead and indulge. They were a sweet finish, and they might be even better dunked into a little thick, hot chocolate or maybe decorated with a slash of dulce de leche.

San Antonio Colonial Tortilla Factory
1926 Guadalupe St. | (210) 276-1097 | sacolonialtortillafactory.com

Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday

Price Range: Tortillas are $2-$6 per packet, while prepared foods run $4.50-$9

Best Bets: Tortillas de nixtamal, chicharron, empalmes, tamales de puerco con jalapeño, chiles rellenos

The Skinny: Beyond its wide range of tortillas, SA Colonial’s worthwhile takeout items include bags of crunchy chicharrones, frozen empalmes and chiles rellenos as well as tamales by the dozen.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Puppeteer and Brownsville native Michelle Zamora lends a hand, and her voice, to Netflix series
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Balcones Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey gets VIP treatment from new independent bottler Read More

  2. Cookware company Sur La Table to offer summer cooking series for kids and teens in San Antonio Read More

  3. Newish San Antonio nightspot Hello Paradise launches Monday wing and dumpling specials Read More

  4. SeaWorld San Antonio’s Seven Seas Food Fest returns with globally inspired eats and sips Read More

  5. San Antonio chef Adán Medrano will participate in panel discussion of Truly Texas Mexican film Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation