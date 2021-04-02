No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, April 2, 2021

San Antonio's La Gloria debuts dog-friendly ‘Puppyritas' with proceeds going to charity

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 9:54 AM

click image La Gloria has revealed a new "Puppyrita" for four-legged friends. - INSTAGRAM / LAGLORIAPEARL
  • Instagram / lagloriapearl
  • La Gloria has revealed a new "Puppyrita" for four-legged friends.
Dog beer, dog charcuterie and now doggy-ritas? San Antonio pups are living the high life this spring.

On Thursday, La Gloria — celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez's Mexican street-food concept — revealed a new canine-friendly thirst quencher on Instagram dubbed the Puppyrita.




The dog-friendly drink is made with chicken broth and ice, according to comments posted the restaurant. We're guessing lime isn't exactly a favorite flavor profile for pooches. Chamoy probably less so.

Puppyritas are available for $2, and 100% of the proceeds will go to The Cannoli Fund, an all-volunteer nonprofit that supports Southtown residents who care for rescued animals.

The doggie drinks are available at both La Gloria's Pearl and Dominion locations.

