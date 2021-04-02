San Marcos’ Roughhouse Brewing to release limestone cave-aged beer next weekend

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Roughhouse Brewing
-
Roughhouse founder and head brewer Davy Pasternak checks in on the barrels housing the first run of his UNDERGROUND series.
Roughhouse Brewing, a family-run farmhouse brewery located just outside of San Marcos, is releasing its long-awaited Texas Cave Ale, dubbed Premiere
, which was fermented in a natural, underground limestone cave.
A collaboration with Austin-based Jester King Brewery, Premiere is a beer nerd’s dream.
Believed to be the first beer aged in a natural cave in Texas, the new brew is a complex showcase of natural fermentation guided by the microbes present within the cave, according to Roughhouse brewer and founder Davy Pasternak.
“We wanted to make a beer that honored the natural space we were given, and a spontaneously fermented beer using all Texas ingredients was the most honest way to do that,” Pasternak said in a release.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Roughhouse Brewing
-
An entrance to the cave. No, thanks.
Premiere marks the first of a series at Roughhouse called UNDERGROUND (in all caps, just like that), whereby beers will be 100% cave-aged and often spontaneously fermented. At the moment, there are no other Texas breweries barrel-aging their beer in limestone caves, according to Pasternak.
The Premiere release party is set for Saturday, April 10th, at the brewery. Customers will be limited to two bottles per person due to the small quantity available.
Pasternak will take the stage to elaborate about the beer and the cave excavation process, and guests can watch a virtual sneak peak of the cave, since the actual cave is not accessible to the public — and looks kind of creepy.
Roughhouse is located at 680 Oakwood Loop in San Marcos.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.