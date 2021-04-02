The Good Kind to bring hearty vegan pop up to San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood

click image Instagram / veganandsara14

Vegan & Sara's The Con sando features a spicy fried chick’n topped with creamy sweet pepper slaw in a serrano aioli on a toasted bun.

After nearly a year of Monday evenings featuring fried, beer-battered goodness from Rosey’s Fish and Chips, The Good Kind is flipping the script to something a tad lighter.Staring April 5, the Southtown eatery will begin hosting Monday-evening pop ups featuring newish plant-powered concept Vegan & Sara. The concept, helmed by local chef Stephanie Lopez, offers a menu of filling sandwiches given a veggie twist.The Walking with a Ghost, for example is a mushroom-stuffed banh mi with ghost pepper oil served on a bollilo. The Back in Your Head consists of a country-fried cauliflower steak topped with garlic mashed potatoes and thyme cream gravy on Texas Toast. The Con features a spicy fried chick’n topped with creamy sweet pepper slaw in serrano aioli on a toasted bun.Vegan & Sara's Monday kitchen takeovers run noon to 9 p.m., so the The Good Kind’s regular menu won't available at that time. The bar, however, will be 100% operational.