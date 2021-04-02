No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, April 2, 2021

The Good Kind to bring hearty vegan pop up to San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM

click image Vegan & Sara's The Con sando features a spicy fried chick’n topped with creamy sweet pepper slaw in a serrano aioli on a toasted bun. - INSTAGRAM / VEGANANDSARA14
  • Instagram / veganandsara14
  • Vegan & Sara's The Con sando features a spicy fried chick’n topped with creamy sweet pepper slaw in a serrano aioli on a toasted bun.
After nearly a year of Monday evenings featuring fried, beer-battered goodness from Rosey’s Fish and Chips, The Good Kind is flipping the script to something a tad lighter.

Staring April 5, the Southtown eatery will begin hosting Monday-evening pop ups featuring newish plant-powered concept Vegan & Sara. The concept, helmed by local chef Stephanie Lopez, offers a menu of filling sandwiches given a veggie twist.



The Walking with a Ghost, for example is a mushroom-stuffed banh mi with ghost pepper oil served on a bollilo. The Back in Your Head consists of a country-fried cauliflower steak topped with garlic mashed potatoes and thyme cream gravy on Texas Toast. The Con features a spicy fried chick’n topped with creamy sweet pepper slaw in serrano aioli on a toasted bun.

Vegan & Sara's Monday kitchen takeovers run noon to 9 p.m., so the The Good Kind’s regular menu won't available at that time. The bar, however, will be 100% operational.

